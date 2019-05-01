A deputy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department is faces charges after allegedly driving under the influence.

Justin Griner, 28, was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol early Saturday morning. He is being charged with driving under the influence.

Griner, who has been with the department for about a year, was off duty at the time of the arrest. However, he has been suspended without pay pending an internal affairs investigation.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.