Two correctional officers injured in riot at Alvin S. Glenn jail, sheriff says

News19 is at the scene and has seen law enforcement, ambulances, and a fire truck at the area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two correctional officers are receiving medical attention after being attacked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center - also known as the Richland County Jail - on Friday morning.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the officers were "going to survive" but were injured and taken to the hospital. However, he said they will have to deal with the mental impacts of the attack. Lott described the incident as a riot.

The sheriff said authorities are still trying to determine which inmates in the pod were involved in the incident. A total of 15 were in the pod at the time and those involved "destroyed it as much as they could."

No inmates were injured. Investigators have, so far, found one weapon, an improvised knife known as a shank.

Crews are at the scene and have seen law enforcement, ambulances, and a fire truck in the area. At this point, John Mark Dial Drive, which leads from Bluff Road to the jail, is blocked off and media is being held back.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) did not provide additional details concerning the incident but said that the agency is aware of a developing situation and is monitoring it.

At around 9:30 a.m., a Richland County Emergency Medical Services Bus arrived at the scene according to News19's crews on the ground.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be posted once they become available.

A Richland County EMS bus just arrived along with more law enforcement @WLTX pic.twitter.com/T1peLTI7jY — Whitney Sullivan (@Sullivan_Speaks) September 3, 2021

Over the course of 30 minutes I’ve seen well over a dozen Richland county Sheriff’s department vehicles respond to the scene. There’s not been a five minute gap between the arrival of different emergency vehicles @WLTX pic.twitter.com/I6if9xcDkd — Whitney Sullivan (@Sullivan_Speaks) September 3, 2021