Hundreds of callers seeking help clearing their record in Richland County, solicitor’s office says

On Thursday, the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office worked to inform the public about the expungement process which helps eligible offenders clear their record.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Those with a criminal record often face challenges securing jobs and homes, but Richland County is hoping to help those eligible have their records cleared.

On Thursday, the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office held an event at the Richland Library, working to inform the public about the process which helps clear the record of offenders who committed misdemeanors like shoplifting or were found innocent.

Expungement Director Norman Jackson said their office, which serves Richland and Kershaw Counties, is getting roughly 200 calls a day.

"It's constant. When I get in the office, it's messages from overnight," Jackson said. "Stay late in the office and, you know, burn the midnight oil, as they say."

He said the process can take a few months to complete.

"We will review their criminal background and we’ll see if they have any eligible charges... and how we can move forward in expunging it from their records," Jackson said.

Deirdre Goodwin was among those to attend.

"I'm 61-years-old and I need a job and I need insurance," Goodwin said. "I need the benefits and most positions that you have and you have something on your background, they don't offer benefits. They don’t offer any type of 401(k) plan."

She said her charges are from years ago, but fear stopped her from completing the expungement process.

"Just scared to just even try and do it and bring up your past, you know? You try to hide your past," Goodwin said. "I have to do this in order for me to be successful."

Jackson is hoping others will also seek help.

"My job is solely to help you move forward in life and the expungement law was created as an anti-prosecution tool to ensure that you can help somebody remove the mistake they made," he said.

The price for the service varies, but could cost a couple hundred dollars.

Those with offenses outside of Richland or Kershaw Counties should contact the county offices where their offenses took place.