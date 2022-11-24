Richland County fire marshal releases cause of massive house fire

The fire caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage according to Columbia-Richland Fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — New details have been released regarding a Nov. 17 housefire in Richland County - including the probable cause.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department announced on Wednesday that the fire marshal's office had determined that a house fire on Rusty Mill Drive, roughly three miles west of Pontiac, had been caused by discarded smoking materials.

Investigators said that the fire started on the rear of the home near the back porch and soon spread to the roof. Columbia-Richland Fire Rescue, which classified the incident as a two-alarm fire, estimated roughly $350,000 worth of damage from the fire.

Photos and video shared by the department showed flames towering several feet above the second floor and attic roofs of the home.

Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries were reported.