Richland County wants to expand flight instruction courses at Hamilton-Owens Airport

Leaders are looking to add more flight instruction courses at Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County wants to meet the growing needs of pilots in the Midlands.

“We feel pretty confident that there probably is a greater demand potential here in the Midlands,” said airport General Manager Chris Eversmann.

Eversmann said they must first decide who will operate the airport, whether it’s continuing with Eagle Aviation or contracting with another company.

“The RFI, which stands for request for information, kinda a less formal step in the procurement process, and we are trying to get a gauge on industry interest in this airport and providing fixed-based operator (FBO) services,” Eversmann said.

The airports says they want a fixed-based operator, which is a company that runs the airport and provides flight instruction services.

“We've got really the single established formal flight school here at this location, which is run by the current FBO Eagle Aviation," Eversmann said. "What we want to ensure is that in the future, if there is a demand for additional flight instruction we can expand to meet that demand."

Eagle Aviation says it is almost maxed out currently with 15 students, and they are looking for an additional flight instructor.

“What we don’t want is people to keep going to Greenville Downtown or Rock Hill or Spartanburg and getting flight instruction there. We can give flight instruction to them here," Eversmann adds.

Eversmann said there would be no noise changes if additional courses are offered.

Rosewood resident and flight attendant Dorothy Luckey said she's excited to hear that Richland County wants to make courses like these more available to people in the area.

“I think that would be an amazing opportunity for the kids today, especially if it's locally in your backyard. I think it's amazing, ” Luckey said.

The request for information (RFI) for a fixed-based operator ends on July 12th and for flight instruction on July 17th. Eagle Aviation’s contract expires with Hamilton-Owens Airport on June 30, 2024.



Eagle Aviation said they would love to remain with the airport.