COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man from Richland County was sentenced to four years in prison for a child pornography charge.

Richard D. Albert pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor back in August 2018.

Albert was in possession of more than 1,300 files of child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's office.

He was given a 4-year sentence on January 23.