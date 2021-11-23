Search continues for Richland County man missing since 2014

45-year-old Montey Thomas was last seen at Rick's Party Shop on Bluff Road on November 20, 2014.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — It has been seven years since a Richland County man went missing but neither family nor law enforcement is giving up on finding an answer.

His family, along with Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators are still searching for him. On Tuesday, they met with media to call new attention to the cold case.

The family and investigators hope that renewed exposure in local media might generate new tips.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Montey Thomas, investigators urge you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: