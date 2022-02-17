Richland County man missing in SUV, considered endangered

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing man who has dementia.
According to a statement released on Thursday morning, 74-year-old John Larden left his Overhill Drive home in Columbia driving a gray 2018 Ford Escape with a South Carolina license plate reading CTL926.
Authorities said that Larden is not supposed to operate a vehicle. No details are available regarding where he might be heading. However, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an "Endangered Person Advisory" as the search for Larden continues.
Anyone who splots Larden or his SUV is urged to contact 911 immediately.