x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Richland County man missing in SUV, considered endangered

Authorities believe he is driving a gray 2018 Ford Escape but didn't say where he might be heading.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Department
John Larden

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing man who has dementia.

According to a statement released on Thursday morning, 74-year-old John Larden left his Overhill Drive home in Columbia driving a gray 2018 Ford Escape with a South Carolina license plate reading CTL926.

Authorities said that Larden is not supposed to operate a vehicle. No details are available regarding where he might be heading. However, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an "Endangered Person Advisory" as the search for Larden continues.

Anyone who splots Larden or his SUV is urged to contact 911 immediately.

Related Articles

In Other News

Starting over: Moving beyond Allen Benedict Court