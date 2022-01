Richland County officials say Elissa Luker could possibly be in Richland or Lexington County.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are looking for 16-year-old Elissa Luker from Richland who was last seen getting into a gray or silver four-door sedan.

Officials say that Luker was last seen wearing a Hello Kitty hoodie and red checkered pants. She has medical issues that require medication.