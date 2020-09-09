Richland County needs hundreds more poll workers for general election

Election officials say having more volunteers and not combining precincts will help lower wait times for voters.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office hopes to have 1,800 volunteers working at the polls on November 3rd. Right now, they’ve secured about 1,100.

"We’re still encouraging people to apply that wish to work the polls," says Alexandria Stephens, director of the Richland County Elections Office. "Because our goal is to have 1,800 workers, but we know in November it won’t still be that number. You’re going to have some [volunteers] that are not going to be able to show up. So, we’re trying to plan to make sure we have enough people assigned and enough for backup."

If someone wants to be a Richland County poll worker, they must live in Richland County or an adjoining county and be a registered voter. There’s also mandatory training and they must be able to work at least 12 hours on November 3rd. Volunteers will be paid between $180 and $240, depending on their position.

South Carolina Votes September 1 is National #PollWorker Recruitment Day! We are grateful for those who choose to serve as poll workers on #ElectionDay. If you would like to become a paid poll worker, please apply online...

Stephens says having more poll workers will help shorten the wait time to vote.

"In November, with the general election, I can say there will more than likely still be lines because we’re expecting a huge turnout. But our goal is to get the voters in and out so the line will move quickly," says Stephens.

In June, about 70 Richland County polling places were combined right before the primary due to a lack of volunteers and COVID-19. Having fewer places to vote contributed to the extremely long lines and wait times.

At multiple precincts, lines were so long voters waited for hours to cast ballots. At Spring Valley High School, for example, the line stretched out to the nearby baseball fields over an hour after polls closed. The final vote wasn't cast until 12:45 a.m., nearly 6 hours after polls shut down.

"We’re working really hard to make sure that we don’t have any combined locations at this point, and we are at about 95% secured with having those locations, but there are still a few that we haven’t confirmed. However, if we do have to combine any, we do have a plan for that," Stephens says.

Stephens says the county is working on more ideas that will speed up the voting process for citizens but can’t share plans yet.