Pot of money up for grabs for nonprofits, small businesses in Richland County

Even years after American Rescue Plan funding was given out, millions still remain. Now, Richland County is hoping to give millions in relief.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Hill is the CEO of Parents Overseeing Planted Seeds and a community leader with G.A.N.G.S. for peace, two nonprofits that focus on providing grassroots services to the Columbia-area community. He describes difficulties when trying to get funding for the organizations.

"There's a lot of different nonprofits out there that are doing awesome jobs out in the community but just doesn't have the big title or the big name or are not getting recognized for their hard work."

His organization has had to find news ways of fundraising to pay for their outreach.

"We've been here for four years doing outstanding jobs ... pretty much has fish fries, ask our church or ask people to donate to do the things that we do."

On Wednesday, he heard about a new way Richland County is hoping to help those small operations.

Richland County Councilmember Gretchen Barron is hoping to inform the public about $16 million that will be available by the end of the year. The money will be offered to both nonprofits and small businesses. The money comes from the federal government as American Rescue Plan dollars.

"This pot of money is really that, a hand to help them forward."

She adds that eligible nonprofits must registered with the IRS and labeled a 501(C)(3). $15 million will go specifically to nonprofits with an additional million dollars going to small businesses.