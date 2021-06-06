19-year-old shot to death at party in Richland County

The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Richland County.

Richland County deputies say around 12:30 a.m., they got a call of a shooting in progress at the 1000 block of Lawhorn Road. That a few miles away from the town of Blythewood.

When officers got there they found the victim dead. He had been shot in the upper body. Investigators have not released yet what they think led up to the shooting.