Richland County Recreation Commission cancels 2020 summer camp programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Because of the current data available, the Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) has canceled its 2020 summer camp programs.

According to the commission, the following are still available:

Parklane Tennis Center Courts are open for appointments 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Linrick Golf Course is open for full operation with social distancing measures in place.

All walking trails and opens are open daily from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Citizens are asked to practice social distancing. Also, to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, RCRC has requested that citizens refrain from using playgrounds and picnic shelters.