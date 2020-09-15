Richland County Recreation Commission offers virtual care, after school programs

RCRC is offering a four-day Virtual Care Program and the RCRC After School All Stars Program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission is offering care programs for students enrolled in eLearning.

The virtual care program will operate Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and provide supervision and monitoring for children in grades K-8th.

The RCRC After School All Stars Program will resume from 3 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

The registration fee for the program is $10. The fee for the Virtual Program is $50 for the week and the RCRC After School All Star Program is $45 for the week. If parents would like to combine both programs, the fee is $80 for the first child and a $5 discount for each additional child up until the third child.

Online payments will only be accepted after initial registration and session payment is completed. All paperwork and verification must be completed as a part of the initial registration.

The following documentation will need to be provided:

Proof of age and/or grade (school verification form, school schedule, birth certificate)



Completed program registration form and acknowledgement form



Two emergency contacts (other than parent/guardian)

The All-Stars Virtual and Afterschool program participants and parents are responsible for adhering to the contents of the 2020-2021 All-Stars Virtual and Afterschool Program Handbook.

The program will be offered at the following sites.

Blythewood Park: 126 Boney Road, Blythewood SC 29016

Caughman Road Park: 2733 Trotter Road, Hopkins SC 29061

Eastover Park: 1031 Main St, Eastover, SC 29044

Friarsgate Park: 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo, SC 29063

Hopkins Park: 150 Hopkins Park– Hopkins SC 29061

Meadowlake Park: 600 Beckman Rd, Columbia, SC 29203

North Springs Park: 1320 Clemson Road – Columbia SC 29229

Polo Road Park: 800 Polo Road, Columbia SC 29223

St. Andrews Park: 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia, SC 29210

Trenholm Park: 3900 Covenant Rd, Columbia, SC 29204