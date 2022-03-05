Richland County zoning map redrawing delayed one month for resident input

The county has decided to delay the meeting until April to give residents more time to look over the 500-page document.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County is redrawing its zoning maps and has announced it will allow more residents in the community to give feedback on the land development code.

"I know very little about it, and the fact I know so little about it, speaks volumes in and of itself," Rusty DePass said.

DePass considers himself very informed of what is happening in his community but is confused about this new map.

He added that he feels elected officials having so much control over people's property can be tricky.

"You're not going to put something on your property that isn't profitable for you to do," he said.

The 500-page document outlines the switch to density-based zoning. According to the plan, the biggest change is the "deletion of the RU district, which covers a significant portion of land within the County."

According to the county's website, the land development code will be more user-friendly, align zoning districts and further enable greener more sustainable development.

But DePass has one fear regarding the new map.

"Elected officials sometimes don't understand how invasive their decisions can be," he said.

Richland County Councilman Joe Walker sent a statement in regard to the county's decision to postpone the LDC Zoning Changes.

"I am pleased with staff's decision to adjust the timeline of the approval of the LDC RE-write to allow for more public input," he said. "In a process that stands to impact landowners' rights and values, I believe it not only appropriate but imperative to get the taxpayers involved and ensure both equity and fairness govern the process. I applaud Administrator Brown and Director Price on this prudent decision."

DePass is hopeful that, during the extension of time they have been given, he can read or fully understand the large document in more detail.

"I think certainly the more time we get is the right correction to go," he said.