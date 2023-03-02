‘Inmates are subjected to vigilante justice before they are ever found guilty’: Officials weigh in on Alvin S. Glenn murder

Antonious Randolph was allegedly killed by five inmates in the Richland County Jail one week ago.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five inmates are now facing murder charges after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the death of fellow inmate Antonious Randolph.

The 29-year-old was behind bars and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

On Friday, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott condemned the actions of these inmates.

"I stood up here and called him [Randolph] and I still think he's a monster for what he did, for victimizing these women, how he terrorized the community, it was bad what he had done," Lott said. "But it was also equally bad what happened to him."

During an investigation, the Richland County Sheriff's Department found issues within the jail.

"Doing an investigation in a detention center is different than doing a normal investigation," Lott stated. "Just imagine, the things that we see, the rooms that are supposed to be locked but don't have locks on them, where they just have access to get out and do whatever they want to do which is in this case commit murder."

News19 reached out to Richland County about that claim. They issued this statement:

This afternoon, County Administration and the County Attorney attended the press conference held by Sheriff Leon Lott at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to receive an update on the findings of their investigation into the death of Mr. Antonius Randolph. A loss of life in this manner is not only disheartening but alarming, and we continue to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Randolph.

During the press conference, it was communicated that cell doors were unlocked or left open; however, this is not a practice of the detention center. As identified by the Sheriff, certain detainees continue their alleged criminal activities, such as the making of homemade contraband and compromising security locks while in custody. As we’ve continually stated, County Administration is taking the necessary steps to improve the facility and reduce detainees’ ability to commit these types of crimes.

We want to ensure those who are employed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and the detainees in our custody know that their safety continues to be of the highest priority. We will continue to work diligently in collaboration with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to ensure all parties involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The NAACP also gathered on Friday to condemn Randolph's death, along with family members of a few inmates as well.

One mother we spoke with says her son has been in jail for two years and has constantly experienced a scary living environment.

"It didn't surprise me at all. It doesn't surprise anybody really, because it's death, after death, after death in there," she said.

Unique Spain, who has spoken with us before about the conditions her loved one is facing inside the jail, says she only sees two solutions.

"Almost every other county is attached to the Sheriff's Department, Richland County shouldn't be the exception. A lot of citizens are concerned with what's going on at Alvin S. Glenn so, we as citizens should have some say-so in the oversight of the facility," Spain said.