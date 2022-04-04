Richland County residents upset over potential rezoning

After residents in Lower Richland received letters in the mail about a planned rezoning, they decided to share their concerns with the Planning Commission.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Every seat in the Richland County Planning Commission meeting was full as about 30 residents from Lower Richland took to the podium Monday afternoon to make their case for why their area should stay rural.

"This new plan does not create a convenient and harmonious community as we watch you take away our land," said resident Belinda Ray. "I'm not sure whose interest we are promoting, it certainly isn't us I mean we've been so proud of Richland County all of our life and now we're hearing this! It's just, it's hard."

In early February, Richland County Council moved to create a new land development code that would cause a massive rezoning.

Residents also received letters in the mail that they say looked like a tax statement, but after reading the letter, they realized their land will no longer be zoned for its original purpose.

"I don't want a variance. I want to maintain what I have right now, so in 5 years I can build a stable and I can ride those horses," said Blythewood resident, David Cather.

People from across Lower Richland have been petitioning and keeping up with the legislation to make sure it does not pass County Council.

After hearing their concerns, most of the county planning commissioners agreed.

"I don't live in the rural area but I respect it greatly," said Planning Commissioner Beverly Frierson. "I realize things have to change but one of the reasons I wanted to be on planning commission years ago is because I wanted there to be planned and intentional land development."

The rezoning was officially deferred so the county can host another work session for the new development code, and give them more time to think about the impact of this decision.