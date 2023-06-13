A $400 million deal and the sale of property to Allen University takes a step forward in Richland County on Tuesday

Tuesday night, Richland County Council moved to approve the sale of a property to Allen University, and also closed a deal on a brewing company expansion.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a special called meeting Tuesday, Richland County decided to move forward with the expansion of a large brewing company called Mark Anthony Brewing, and the sale of a property to Allen University.

Mark Anthony Brewing is based out of Chicago and brews drinks for Whiteslaw, Mike's Hard, and MXD Cocktails.

The company already has a facility off Shop Road, and this agreement with Richland County would allow them to expand.

The expansion of the facility and the existing agreement with Mark Anthony Brewing is supposed to bring more than $400,000,000 to Richland County and more than 300 jobs.

The other big step for the county Tuesday was the second reading of the sale of a property to Allen University.

The property sits at 1741 Cushman Drive off Two Notch Road. Allen University previously told WLTX they were eyeing this property for a new football stadium back in December of 2022.

Richland County could not confirm what the purchase will bring to this property, but Allen University student Isaiah Milhouse says he is hoping it's an athletic complex.

"I know one of the main attractions they recruit for here is football, and we're just getting into D-2 so we're trying to be more competitive, it's the US so a lot of people love football. A football stadium and I am currently on the track team, so I would like to see a track and field complex combined with the football stadium," Milhouse said.

Richland County leaders also discussed the 'Project Foundation' which will bring 40 jobs and 10 million dollars to the area. This development has not been unveiled yet but will be at a future meeting.

The Allen University property sale is currently in second reading and will need one more approval and a public hearing before the agreement is final.