Several community partners are opening their doors to shelter coastal evacuees and others who must leave their homes as Hurricane Florence takes aim at South Carolina.

Two shelters currently are open in Richland County; neither accepts pets:

· Ridge View High School, 4801 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia

· Francis Burns United Methodist, 5616 Farrow Road, Columbia

The following shelters are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. today (Friday, Sept. 14). Two will accept pets.

No Pets Allowed:

· Shandon Baptist, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia

· Temple of Faith, 2850 Congaree Road, Gadsden

· Trinity Church, 1501 Hallbrook Drive, Columbia

· Washington Street United Methodist, 1401 Washington St., Columbia

Pets Allowed:

· Grace United Methodist, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia

· Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St., Columbia

