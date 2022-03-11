Richland County Sheriffs looking for missing 13-year-old teen who may be in danger

Xavier Butler was last seen on Green Rose Road in Northeast Columbia on March 8 around 5 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen who may be in danger.

Deputies say that 13-year-old Xavier Butler was last seen on Green Rose Road in Northeast Columbia on March 8 around 5 p.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, with white and blue Air Jordan shoes.

Investigators shared that they have reason to believe that Xavier may be in danger.