Richland County Sheriffs looking for missing 13-year-old teen who may be in danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen who may be in danger.
Deputies say that 13-year-old Xavier Butler was last seen on Green Rose Road in Northeast Columbia on March 8 around 5 p.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, with white and blue Air Jordan shoes.
Investigators shared that they have reason to believe that Xavier may be in danger.
If you have seen Xavier or have any information, call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.