Richland County to hold special election on Tuesday

Jonneika Farr: "We launched our campaign on January 16th and we launched our campaign because we understood that politics as usual was not working for us and so we stepped out because people were filling that there were issues and concerns that weren't being addressed. And so we decided to be, as people say, the change that we were seeking. When we talked about focusing on our roads, people were concerned about our roads, embracing and supporting small businesses, we understand that for every dollar that is spent at a small business, .67 cents of that dollar remains in the community. Not only do they support our communities and create jobs, but they foster community engagement. And that's another one of our platforms where we believe in knowing our neighbors and taking that to knowing who are neighbors are. We talk about community engagement. That's what we know. That's what we are embracing. Community engagement, knowing our neighbors, because when we know our neighbors, not only does that increase our safety, but it builds trust. And so that's important when we talk about community engagement. Then we talk about youth engagement and how our youth should be more engaged in our communities. Right now South Carolina ranks ninth when it comes to juvenile arrests. So we felt the time for us to tackle that issue was now. We believe that if we employ our faith-based organizations, our community organizations, to create volunteer opportunities, as well as alternative programming for our youth. That will ensure that our youth are more engaged and when we ask our youth to step up to the plate, not only will they step up to the plate, but they're waiting for us to ask. And when we do that, we let them know that they are holding the key to our future endeavors and that builds them up and lays the ground work for our future tomorrows. So might thoughts are to create a youth commission on county council where are youth will have their own commission and voice their concerns in a space that we can hear on county council. The youth and our engagement is an important part of our platform. And then of course, when we talk about infrastructure and our roads, it's more than just sewer. It's also broadband. We need to make sure that everyone has excess to Wi-Fi and broadband, especially now with our children being home and schooled at home. And it's not by choice for the majority of us. It's for their safety. So we have to make sure that we have access for broadband and Wi-Fi for everyone in Richland County. But when we talk about all of those issues, tackling our roads and small businesses, being engaged in our communities, our safety, making sure that our roads and infrastructure is taken care of and getting through COVID-19 together. Again, we talk about that not politics as usual and how we launched our campaign on January 16th. All of those issues will be tackled through a lens of compassion, love and service. That's what makes us different. And that's why I am in the race. I made it to the run-off on June 23rd. We were a 157 votes short. So I want to make sure that people know that I ran a campaign and that we came that close and unfortunately our councilman passed away and so here we are now and we want to make sure that they know that the person they were fighting for back on June 23rd, is here to represent them to bring that different choice and a different voice to unite us together. That's why I'm your candidate to vote for tomorrow and September the 8th in the special election."