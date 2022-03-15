Richland County woman with special needs last seen on Saturday

Family members say Rosaline Powell is considered special needs and has "limited mental capacity."

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a vulnerable woman last seen on Saturday.

Rosaline Powell was last seen by her brother at their home on Flora Drive around 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, when she told her brother she was going to walk to the store, according to deputies.

Powell's family says she walks to the store often but always returns home. She does not have a cell phone, according to deputies.

Family members say Powell is considered special needs and has "limited mental capacity."

Powell, who stands 5’2” and weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Rosaline or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: