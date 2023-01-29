Richland County council members discuss future plans for the county

This comes as one inmate was found dead and footage of poor facilities surfaced.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to Charleston this past week brought a change of scenery for Richland County leaders and, with it, a plan to improve issues at facilities like the Department of Social Services and Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

This all came at the council’s 2023 annual strategic planning meeting.

“Charleston County has recently built a new DSS or family services building that we will be going to tour, hear from their county, their staff, about what’s good, what wasn’t good from that and use that information to help build a better DSS for Richland county,” said Jesica Mackey, who represents District 9.

The other area for growth, according to county officials, was the embattled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“Most everything at the facility is decades old which means most of the facility is outdated, making repairs sometimes impossible because of outdated equipment and replacement more costly," County Administrator Leonardo Brown said.

This past week also brought new information about an inmate’s death. Recent videos from inmates released of poor conditions like backed-up toilets and issues in the kitchen have led to new questions about the facility.

Brown said the number of repairs and changes needed there is more money needed.

“However, more funding may be needed to fully implement and remediate the facility conditions at the detention center," he said.