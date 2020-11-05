COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teaching assistant at Windsor Elementary School in Richland School District Two has been arrested, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Anna Valeria Howard, 35, was arrested on charges of unlawful neglect of a child.

She was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Friday, May 8.

On March 7, deputies responded to the home of the 6-year-old victim, after he told his mother that his teacher had given him an unknown pill while at school. The student said his teacher had pulled him into a private area, put a pill in his mouth and gave him juice to drink it. The teacher didn’t tell him what the pill was for, the 6-year-old said.

The mother of the child said he was not on any medication.

When interviewed, Howard denied providing the student with any medication. But the investigation would reveal that Howard was prescribed amphetamines, which the 6-year-old tested positive for, according to medical records.

The incident took place, before Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order shuttering all schools.

Deputies say the delay in the arrest was because of several investigative hurdles, including Howard’s willingness to speak with investigators and obtaining warrants while courthouses were operating at reduced capacity.

Richland School District Two and Windsor Elementary School staff are cooperating fully with the investigation.