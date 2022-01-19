x
Local News

Teen brothers arrested in connection to shooting, Richland County deputies say

Surveillance cameras helped deputies identify the brothers as the shooters, according to deputies.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two two teenaged brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting off of Broad River Road that injured two people, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department

On November 24, deputies say they responded to Cambout Street and Longcreek Drive, off of Broad River Road, after receiving reports that two people were shot outside of a convivence store. 

Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a man shot in the lower body outside of the convenience store. A woman who was in a vehicle with a child was also shot. Both were treated at a local hospital and survived.

Surveillance cameras helped deputies identify a pair of juvenile brothers as the shooters, according to deputies.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies say firearms were recovered from the 15 and 17-year-olds, who are unable to legally obtain or possess firearms. Deputies say they determined the firearms were linked to three other shootings in Richland County. 

The brothers face a number of charges, including three counts of attempted murder and unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18. 

Deputies say the 15-year-old was previously charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting North Brickyard Road in June of 2021 after firing shots at a victim following an altercation. The 15-year-old was sentenced to probation for his involvement in that shooting.

“These brothers are connected to the shootings we have seen in the Broad River Road area recently,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a press release. “They have proven that they will not hesitate to pull the trigger. The only way to keep our citizens safe is for them to remain incarcerated.”

