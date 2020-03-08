Richland teen missing, has condition that may threaten his life

Jayden Miller was last seen at his home August 1 around 1:00am.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old who has a medical condition that could threaten his life.

Jayden Miller was last seen at his home on Legion Drive in Richland County on August 1 around 1:00 am.

Miller is described is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red durag, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black slides with red Nike logo.

Officers say he has a medical condition that may endanger his life, if he is not found quickly.

He may be traveling in a 2008 Red Volkswagen Jetta, SC tag NUY961.