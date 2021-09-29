Richland County to consider pilot vaccine incentive program

A Richland County committee has proposed a new pilot program for vaccine incentives.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County Council ad hoc committee has proposed a pilot program that could kick off new vaccine incentives throughout the county. This program would serve as a trial to determine whether countywide vaccine incentives should be enforced in the near future.

“We’re in an era where we’re throwing it and seeing if it sticks, and if it sticks let’s keep going,” said committee chairwoman Gretchen Barron.

The committee started a dialogue about potential vaccine incentives in the county. It all begins with a new proposed pilot program to run through October 30.

“We are in a crunch really where we want to get as many citizens of Richland County vaccinated. This is a great time for us to link up with our partners here in our community,” said Barron.

The program will be a partnership with USC and the Meeting Place Church. The first 250 people in line to get vaccinated would receive a one hundred dollar bank gift card.

“Richland County is positioning ourself to make sure that we stand in front of this and to encourage the citizens to play it safe and that’s what we’ve been saying, hey let’s play it safe, let’s get the shots in people’s arms,” said Barron.

USC medical students will be administering the shots. The committee has also discussed other incentive ideas like a hotel stay and a free dinner for two.

“If we could do all of this leading up to October 30th then we are building momentum for something and I think that’s what we need to really impact,” said Barron.

Councilwoman Chakisse Newton said that if the proposal were to be approved, it should be inclusive.

“I would also wanna make sure that we are considering our residents who live in remote areas because we don’t want to geographically incentivize people and penalize others who at the same time still need to be vaccinated,” said Newton.

The majority of the council agreed that some form of action should be taken sooner rather than later.

“We’re still in Columbia, we’re in Richland County rather so that’s what we’re concerned right now and at least trying something and not just sitting back and saying, ‘Well maybe this will work,’ let’s go out and have some action and see,” said councilwoman Yvonne McBride.

The outcome of the program could lay the groundwork for more countywide incentives to come.

“It is our hopes that if we’re able to have a successful pilot, then we will then bring it to other parts of our county so that these vaccinations can be conveniently located for them,” said committee chair Barron.