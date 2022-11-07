Richland County looks to give peace initiative $200K to reduce gun violence, gang activity

Richland County Council plans to allocate $200K to the G.A.N.G.S. in Peace initiative, formed to reduce gun violence and gang activity in the community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Richland County Council will meet in a special meeting to discuss the county budget, including a line item for the newly organized G.A.N.G.S. in Peace initiative. The group was formed to reduce gun and gang activity in Richland County.

The county budget allocates $200,000 for program development. Bishop Eric Davis is the leader of Word of God Ministries in Columbia, and he helps facilitate the new programs. Bishop said this money will help solve a problem they've faced in the initiative.

"One of the challenges or primary challenge the group had was not accessing resources in the community or not having the ability to do that," he said.

The budget money for these programs will help serve approximately 9,000 students in the community. Some of the funded activities and programs include:

$30,000 for summer camps for elementary and middle school students living in The Colony.





$64,000 for an 18 and over Midnight Basketball League, for employment and facilities.





$5,000 for a Back-to-School supply drive for school supplies and registering students for football.

Davis said the funds will help them make a more productive effort to reduce gun violence in the community. He said the group will do this by engaging students in the community and taking them out of the cycle of violence in gangs.

In a statement, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said this program will provide opportunities for students who may not have them otherwise.

“I’ve said time and time again that the community needs to step up to help stop this growing trend of gun violence among young people. That’s exactly what this is,” Lott said.

Davis also said students need a place to create strong relationships, to “Bring them into a space where we can work with them constructively and create relations ships so that its no, this group versus that group.”