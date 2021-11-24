Missing, endangered Richland County woman last seen in September

Deputies say 61-year-old Lorraine Garcia was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital Richland on September 13, 2021.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman they say is endangered.

Deputies say 61-year-old Lorraine Garcia was last seen leaving Prisma Health Hospital Richland on September 13, 2021. Garcia was recently reported missing because she has not been in contact with anyone since that time.

Due to health conditions, deputies say they believe Garcia should be considered endangered.

If you see Garcia or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: