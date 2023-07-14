Meet Richland County's new treasure

Kendra Dove is no stranger to the Treasurer's Office, having worked there for over a decade, however, now she's stepping into the leadership role, overseeing finance

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County has a new county treasurer, who says her goal is to bring better technology, communication, and smarter investments.

Friday is a day that has been years in the making for Kendra Dove, as she officially received the title of Richland County Treasurer. The move comes as a promotion for Dove, as she's spent over a decade as a deputy treasurer for the county.

She's the first Black treasurer in the county's history, and only the second female, but she doesn't expect that to be her only legacy.

"It took 224 years to get to this point where there was diversity in this role." she says, "I don't just want to be known for being the first, I want to be known for being the best treasurer Richland county has ever had. With my predecessor and my friend, that's a high bar."

On Friday, she laid out a plan to improve her office's efficiency and transparency, hoping to increase the use of technology in the office-

"I have senior citizens that really need to see somebody take their money. They're not used to going to the internet and paying for it, however, they may be willing to go to a kiosk in a local library." she expands, "We are heavy on paper and heavy on documentation. I want to make us a little less paper-dependent. I think that's a big goal that all of the staff recognize."

She says all changes will take time to implement any changes and is just in the process of starting conversations with stakeholders and changing old habits.