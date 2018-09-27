Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say they will now work security detail at the Village at Sandhill on weekend nights

Sheriff Leon Lott say the patrols will start this Friday, September 28.

Lott says the Sandhill Center has agreed to hire deputies to work security on Friday and Saturday nights to address the growing problem of teens hanging-out after curfew. The curfew is any child 16 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 6:00 p.m.

Deputies say they've had several reported incidents involving teens causing disturbances to patrons either dining or shopping within the Village at Sandhill.

Deputies say if they find a teen after curfew, deputies will ask them to leave. If they do not leave the property at that time, they will be placed on trespass. If the individuals return or refuse to leave after being placed on trespass they can be arrested.

Sheriff Lott states his hope is that these measures will open a conversation between parents and their teens about the importance of complying with curfew for the safety of themselves and all Richland County citizens.

