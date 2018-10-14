Richland County, SC (WLTX) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said an off-duty deputy's patrol car was struck after deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies said the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies were patrolling the Village at Sandhill when they spotted a suspicious vehicle without a license plate sitting in front of a department store. A deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle.

Deputies said about a half of a mile down the road, the suspicious vehicle struck another vehicle, which then struck an off-duty deputy's patrol car.

The situation remains under investigation.

In September, Sheriff Leon Lott announced that the Village at Sandhill agreed to hire deputies to work security on Friday and Saturday nights to address a growing problem of teens hanging out after curfew.

