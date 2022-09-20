Richland District One makes security changes for high school football game

The district is making changes similar to those recently passed by Richland Two.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One is making security changes for football games starting this coming Friday.

The district announced Tuesday the new security protocols for all varsity games, which include rules about how late people can be admitted to games and where people can hang out for games.

“We want to be proactive when it comes to safety and security at our high school football games,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon. “These additional safety measures are a result of continuing discussions with our school-level administrators as well as district staff.”

Here are the changes the district says it is making:

Face coverings that completely cover a person’s face will not be allowed.

No one will be admitted into the games after halftime.

Entry gates will close at the end of halftime.

Concession stands will close at the end of the third quarter.

No one will be allowed to stand, congregate or “hang out” on the concourse or around the concession stands or restrooms during the game. Spectators must remain seated except when going to the restrooms or to the concessions stands.

Richland One says it's had weapons detectors at games for years, has a clear bag policy for spectators, and had law enforcement and private security at games.

The district's superintendent, Dr. Craig Witherspoon, said other changes may be implemented if needed.