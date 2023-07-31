Richland District Two has a new superintendent. Here's a look at her contract

We're getting our first look at the employment contract for Richland Two's new superintendent. Here are some of the highlights.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A month into her tenure as Richland School District Two's new superintendent, Dr. Kim Moore is making the rounds to meet students, parents, district employees and local businesses.

Meanwhile, we are getting our first look at her employment contract. Here are some of the highlights.

Term:

The fully executed contract started on July 3, 2023 and runs through June 30, 2026.

Salary:

The superintendent's annual base salary is $230,000, according to the contract.

Residency & Relocation Expenses:

According to the contract, the superintendent must establish a residence within the school district on or before October 31, 2023.

In the meantime, the district will reimburse the superintendent $2,500 per month for temporary housing until October 31, 2023 or until she has established permanent residence in district, whichever comes first.

The district will reimburse the superintendent for all reasonable expenses up to a maximum of $20,000 for expenses incurred in relocating her family to the district.

Automobile Reimbursement

The superintendent will receive a monthly auto allowance of $950 to be used toward auto use, maintenance and fuel expenses incurred for in-District travel.

Evaluation

Evaluation will happen annually in late summer by the Board of Trustees. Other district officials may participate to help establish goals and objectives for following school year.

Sometime in late summer or fall of 2023, the board will meet with the superintendent to agree on a "mutually agreeable" evaluation format.

The board reserves right to conduct an interim evaluation after the first six months of employment.

Contract Extension

If the board does not notify the superintendent before Jan 30, 2024, that the employment contract will not be extended, it shall be deemed extended for one year, through June 30, 2027. Any other extensions beyond June 30,2027 must occur by board vote only.

Contract Termination

Contract may be terminated for the following reasons.

Mutual agreement of the parties;

Disability of the superintendent;

Discharge for just cause, including but not limited to neglect of duty, incompetence, dishonesty or unprofessional conduct as determined by the board;

Unilateral termination upon a super majority vote of the board (five members) at a regular or special called meeting of the board, with severance pay equal to 12 months base salary or the balance due on the contract, whichever is less.

Death

Declaration by the Governor: As required by state law, the contract shall be void should the governor of South Carolina or the South Carolina Superintendent of Education declare that the office of Superintendent in Richland County School District Two is vacant.

Before assuming her role with Richland Two, Moore was the Assistant Superintendent of Career and Innovative Programs in the Pasco County School District of Florida.

Moore becomes the sixth superintendent to lead Richland Two since 1985, taking over for a district that has been without a superintendent since January, when former superintendent Dr. Baron Davis and the school board agreed to part ways. Nancy Gregory has been serving as the interim since then.

Moore started her second career in education after retiring from the military and has held various leadership positions, including teacher, administrator, principal, director, and assistant superintendent.

Dr. Moore holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Widener University, where she majored in biology and minored in chemistry, a Master's degree in Administration from Central Michigan University, an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership with a major in Organizational Leadership and a minor in Urban Education from Nova Southeastern University.