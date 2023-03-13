Richland County hosts Town Hall meeting about Scout Motors

Earlier this month, Scout Motors announced that it is coming to Richland County. Residents got the chance to express concerns about traffic and the environment.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — On Monday night, state and county leaders held a town hall meeting at Doko Manor to discuss Scout Motors. The meeting welcomed community questions, which mainly expressed concerns about traffic, the environment, and the long-term financial impact of the new facility.

"We may have to do more than what we have planned right now, we're going to do an updated traffic study in the next few weeks," said civil engineer, Allison Bush. "What the first study showed that could be done, is widening Blythewood Road from Syrup Mill to Muller, and doing improvements at Muller because there's a lot of traffic at that school there. It was going to be adding a second turn lane from Muller onto Blythwood."

Despite the different plans discussed, resident, Mark Brickman, says he does not think these plans will be enough to calm the roads.

"I was hoping they'd widen Rimer Pond Road because there's enough traffic there with the way it is now. I just can't imagine it getting any worse, and if it does, I'll be lucky if I can get out of my driveway," Brickman said.

SCDOT will be meeting with Richland community leaders again soon to continue discussing design plans for the roads surrounding the plant.

As for the financial impact, the manufacturing facility is expected to bring $4 billion per year to the surrounding area.

People shared their concerns about smog, runoff, and power as well, which is one of the main reasons why Kira and Antonio Robertson came to the meeting.

"I was concerned more about the pollution, and knowing if there was going to be a lot of pollution, but knowing that they are a company that's going green is nice," Kira Robertson said.

The facility will be around 14 1/2 million square feet.

On-site construction for the facility will be complete in mid-2026, and the road widening projects are projected to be completed in the next 3 to 4 years.