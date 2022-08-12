RCSD, Columbia, Forest Acres could get money from the state budget. Here's how much.

South Carolina is expected to have an extra $3.5 billion to spend next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At Thursday's Richland County Legislative Delegation meeting, lawmakers discussed more than $1 million in possible budget requests for local projects.

Richland County Sheriff's Department said it needs $900,000 for a new mobile command center.

"The one we have now is 2002 and its served its purpose well, but its outdated, the equipment’s outdated," said Sheriff Leon Lott.

Lott said the mobile command center is used for large events and festivals and for finding missing children or seniors.

"You basically take the sheriff’s department and move it out in the field," said Lott.

According to Lott, the funding includes the purchase of the vehicle and the technology and equipment inside of it.

Lott explained the county is instead prioritizing his request to raise salaries for deputies.

"The county just can’t fund it, so we’re asking the delegation to help us out," said Lott.

The City of Columbia is hoping to secure $500,000 towards phase two of the Saluda Riverwalk Project.

"This helps with ADA compliance, it helps with safely accessing the river and enhances the actual citizen experience on the river," said Assistant City Manager of Operations Henry Simons.

Simons said the total cost of the project is about $600,000.

Midlands Technical College System said it's looking for an extra $23 million in recurring funds.

"There are people who need healthcare workers, to people who need manufacturing, to people who need automotive repair people, so the money is needed to help us provide more students in those areas," said President

Forest Acres originally asked lawmakers to approve $100,000 in Park and Recreation Development (PARD) funding for a new park on Forest Lake Place Drive.

Lawmakers said there is $238,000 left in this account, which is why they are taking the route of requesting the money from the budget, first.

These are all items lawmakers are confident can be funded as the state is expected to have an extra $3.5 billion to spend in next year's budget.

Rep. Leon Howard is the only Richland County Democrat on the House Budget Writing committee. He said his priority is healthcare.

"To ensure people don’t have to choose between buying medication and making a utility bill," said Howard.