Richland Library provides free access to gardening equipment for spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With flowers starting to bloom and people starting to make use of their green thumbs, the Richland Library is getting ready for the spring by adding gardening equipment to their 'Library of Things.'
According to the library, the Library of Things collection is 'curated to support local creatives, entrepreneurs and life-long learners in our community by reducing barriers and providing access to quality equipment.'
According to the library, those with a library card will have free access to equipment and kits to garden with.
The following are available:
- flower, vegetable and herb seed bundles
- gardening tool and tote kit
- hedge shears
- pruning saw
- electric leaf mulcher
Members can browse the entire collection, read borrowing guidelines, check availability and reserve equipment here. Pick-up will be through curbside service at the Main location at 1431 Assembly Street.