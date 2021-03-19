Richland Library provides free access to gardening equipment for spring

According to the library, those with a library card will have free access to equipment and kits to garden with.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With flowers starting to bloom and people starting to make use of their green thumbs, the Richland Library is getting ready for the spring by adding gardening equipment to their 'Library of Things.'

According to the library, the Library of Things collection is 'curated to support local creatives, entrepreneurs and life-long learners in our community by reducing barriers and providing access to quality equipment.'

The following are available:

flower, vegetable and herb seed bundles

gardening tool and tote kit

hedge shears

pruning saw

electric leaf mulcher