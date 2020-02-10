Richland Library continues to expand curbside service

Printing is now available at all 13 library locations, as well as an expansion of accessible outdoor seating in some locations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Library will begin expanding minimal contact services at some locations starting Monday.



Starting Monday, October 5, there are more options for curbside service. Upon receiving notification, customers can access their holds 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 - 6 p.m. at our Blythewood, Cooper, Eastover, Edgewood, Lower Richland, Main, North Main and Wheatley locations.

Printing is also available at all 13 library locations, according to the release. Customers can upload documents online by clicking here and notify staff at the pick-up window or during curbside service.

Outdoor seating will be accessible at the Cooper, Eastover, Edgewood, North Main and Sandhills locations. Customers can connect their electronic devices to the library's public Wi-Fi. The library is asking that face coverings be work and visitors practice social distancing.

All library buildings remain closed at this time. The Ballentine, Northeast, Sandhills, Southeast and St. Andrews locations continue to offer services at the pick-up windows or curbside.