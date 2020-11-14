Richland Library expanding services on Nov. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland Library will expand services at several of their locations beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
According to the release, limited indoor computer use is now available at the Eastover, Northeast and Sandhills locations. Appointments are no longer necessary for computer use at the Main location. Customers can use equipment and printing capabilities for one hour, first-come first-served.
Limited indoor browsing is available at the Eastover, Main, Northeast and Sandhills locations. According to the library, customers can look at popular titles for all ages, and there are two options to check out materials: touchless self-checkout or minimal contact at a staffed service desk.
In-person appointments with the library's Social Work Department are available at the Main location. Customers can choose from walk-in appointments on a first-come, first-served basis or pre-scheduled appointments by calling 803-509-8371 and leaving a message. All appointments take place in the Atrium and are accessible from the Hampton Street entrance.
The library is implementing the following protocols to keep customers and staff safe:
- face-covering requirement for customers, ages three and older
- temperature checks and use of hand sanitizer prior to entering the building
- environmental cleaning and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC)
- plexiglass at all staffed service desks
- limiting the number of customers and staff in our spaces
- quarantining of materials for 96 hours prior to recirculation
The library provides select services from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 - 6 p.m., Monday - Saturday at all 13 locations. The latest updates can be found on their website.