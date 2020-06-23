Richland Library expands limited services, customers can request new materials

Customers can now access holds and request new materials for pick up

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After successfully processing over 2,000 holds, the Richland Library is expanding its limited services to provide physical materials with minimal contact to all customers.

According to the library, starting Wednesday, June 24, customers can access holds from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at pick-up windows at four library locations.

Ballentine (1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo)

Northeast (7490 Parklane Rd., Columbia)

Sandhills (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia)

St. Andrews (2916 Broad River Rd., Columbia)

Customers will also be able to request new materials over the phone and online. The library is allowing a maximum of 15 holds per customer.

Customers can also return their materials in book drops at any location. Richland Library asks that to limit exposure, please do not hand returned items to our staff at pick-up windows.