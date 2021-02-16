Richland Library hosts "Let's Talk Race" event for teens

Richland Library is inviting local teens to be part of the conversation and share their thoughts on racism in the United States.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Talking about racism can be difficult and sometimes emotional.

The events of the last year have left many young people confused and wanting answers, which is why Richland Library is hosting a "Let's Talk Race" discussion.

"We know that teens, even though they are not necessarily part of all the issues going on, they are still very much aware of what's going on,” says Jocelyn Pettigrew.

Pettigrew is a Richland County librarian, but also serves on the "Let's Talk Race" team.

Her group is inviting young people from around the Midlands to be a part of a conversation and to share their thoughts on racism in America.

When you register for the event, you will receive a free hardcover copy of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. Books can be picked up through the pick-up window or curbside service at any library location. Digital copies are also available in our collection via Overdrive in eBook and eAudiobook formats with a library card.

"We love Jason Reynolds and we know teens love Jason Reynolds,” says Pettigrew. “The way he writes is very relatable and he talks to teens as if he is on their level."



Specifically designed for teens ages 12-18, the upcoming online program provides a safe space for dialogue. It features both break-out sessions and a larger group discussion, led by the library's Let's Talk Race team.

The Let's Talk Race: Teen Book Group is part of the library's ongoing Let's Talk Race community initiative. Discover additional resources about race, equity and inclusion here.

The “Let’s Talk Race” virtual event will be held Saturday, March 6 from 3 – 4:30 p.m.