COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Library is offering support to small businesses, entrepreneurs and job seekers during the coronavirus pandemic.

To help the community during this time the library will be launching new services.

The library is launching a new online service where people can find information loans, unemployment and more.

Each week, the library will also host a virtual meeting with local business leaders to hear needs and discuss resources.

RELATED: Loans available to help small businesses through COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: When will you get your stimulus check? IRS launches tracking tool

The library will also be training almost 20 employees, with help from Midlands Technical College, to become certified career coaches by the end of May. This number will add to the existing coaches. These coaches will interact with customers through virtual appointments that can be schedules by visiting the library online or calling any library location.

According to the library, these one-on-one appointments also extend to the library's entrepreneur-in-residence, Kimico Myers. Learn more about Myers' business experience here.

The library will also be connecting entrepreneurs and small businesses with a Facebook group to communicate ideas, ask questions, and find useful tools.