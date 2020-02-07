Richland Library to begin offering stories over the phone

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland Library is offering a new service to support learning, creating and sharing this summer. The library is offering stories over the phone.
If parents would like to use this program, it's as simple as dialing a phone number.
To connect, follow these simple steps:
- Pick up the phone
- Call 803-799-9084
- Press "six" on the keypad
According to the library, a member of their staff will share a favorite folktale or fairy tale.
This week's feature is "Two of Everything," a Chinese folktale.
According to the library, these stories will change regularly, updating the phone line every other week.
Richland Library is offering this service as another way to reach customers who may not have internet access or broadband access.