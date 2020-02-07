Richland Library to begin offering stories over the phone

If parents would like to use this program, it's as simple as dialing a phone number.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland Library is offering a new service to support learning, creating and sharing this summer. The library is offering stories over the phone.

To connect, follow these simple steps:

Pick up the phone

Call 803-799-9084

Press "six" on the keypad

According to the library, a member of their staff will share a favorite folktale or fairy tale.

This week's feature is "Two of Everything," a Chinese folktale.

According to the library, these stories will change regularly, updating the phone line every other week.