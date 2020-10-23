Richland library to offer in-person browsing, computer use

According to the library system, outdoor browsing and computer use will be available at 12 locations (weather permitting), except Richland Library Main.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland Library will begin allowing some browsing and computer use starting October 26.

According to the library system, outdoor browsing will be available at 12 locations (weather permitting), except Richland Library Main. Visitors can browse and check out popular titles.

Outdoor laptop use will also be available at 12 locations, except Richland Library Main. There are no reservations for the equipment and customers can access laptops for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some indoor computer use will be available at Richland Library Main. Visiors can book a one-hour appointment, with printing capabilities, online or by calling 803-799-9084. To comply with social distancing guidelines, each computer station is spaced six feet apart along the Atrium and accessible from our Hampton Street entrance.

For the welfare of customers and staff, the library is implementing the following safety protocols:

face-covering requirement for customers, ages three and older

30-minute intervals in between computer and laptop uses for staff to clean equipment, sanitize stations and charge devices

temperature checks prior to entering the building for indoor computer use

The library is currently offering some services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at all 13 library locations.

For the latest updates regarding library services and operations go to their website.