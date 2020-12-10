Longtime Richland Library volunteer recognized for her service

Mary Louise Anderson-Lewis, who has volunteered with Richland Library for 16 years, is the recipient of the 2020 Legacy Volunteer award.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Richland Library volunteer is receiving statewide recognition for her service to the library.

Richland Library volunteer Mary Louis Anderson-Lewis received the 2020 South Carolina Legacy volunteer award, which was presented by the Office of Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Association for Volunteer Administration (SCAVA).

The honor highlights her work over the past 16 years as a volunteer at the library.

Her work has included indexing all of the obituaries found in local newspapers as well as obituaries on the library’s website.

“I’ve enjoyed doing the work and I feel like it does help people doing work on their family tree,” Anderson-Lewis said. “It gives me some reason to get up in the morning.”