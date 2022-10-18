Housing, a park, and more businesses are planned to hopefully take the place of the current Richland Mall

Richland County Council has approved tax incentives to make things easier for developers hoping to transform the property.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday night, the Richland County Council voted to approve tax incentives on the Richland Mall property to offset the cost of redevelopment for developers interested in buying pieces of the mall.

Councilman Paul Livingston says he believes this is the right move for the county.

"I'm thoroughly excited about what that can do for that community," Livingston stated.

The mall is set to be turned into a mixed development with a public park, housing, along with several businesses. Although the project is still in negotiations with developers, Councilman Joe Walker says the project is expected to bring millions to the area.

"It's a nine-figure project that the developer [Southeastern] is shouldering on its own, the county has certainly stepped up and helped with these tax allowances," Walker said.

Livingston explained the stores still remaining in the mall, will not stay in the same place once the redesign begins. Plans for the mall could be finalized and construction trucks rolling out in the near future.

"We're still in the designing phase, and so forth so it may be a while before you see the bulldozer but not long. Not nearly as long as it has been," Livingston said with a laugh.