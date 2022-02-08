Redevelopment of Richland Mall could potentially be in the works

The revitalization could include retail stores, restaurants, office space, apartments, and more in Forest Acres.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A makeover for Richland Mall, also known as Richland Fashion Mall, located in Forest Acres could happen for the area which has been vacant for quite some time now.

A local news source reported that city officials with the CBRE real estate firm in Columbia have been in talks with an experienced developer on the possible plans for the property. The developer and company however have not been made public.

The First Vice President of CBRE, Aaron Dupree told the source that if the company chooses to move forward with the plan, it would most likely mean that it will call for the demolition of some or all of what stands as the current mall, which is more than 800,000 square feet.

News19 spoke to City Administrator Shaun Greenwood about the possible plans for the area at the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Blvd.

Greenwood said the project is in a "due diligence" state and an actual plan has not yet been proposed to the city.

Although the property is under contract, it has not yet been purchased.

Plans for the property include the installment of retail stores, restaurants, office spaces, apartments, and maybe some entertainment uses according to Greenwood.

As nothing has been set in stone, the city is hopeful that the developer can make something work and Forest Acres can have a rejuvenated area.

The property hasn't had the best of luck with the start of redevelopments as it has been under contract numerous times in the past, but still stands mostly unoccupied.

“There is still a lot of legwork to be done with getting the property ready," Greenwood told News19. "The city is making much effort to work with the developer to make it happen.”