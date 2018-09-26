Columbia, SC (WLTX) - As classes get back on track in Richland One, makeup days have been announced for those missed during the storm.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Richland One Board of School Commissioners approved these dates:

October 12, which was a student holiday/district professional development day

December 21, which would have been the first day of Winter Break

March 8, which was a holiday for students and staff.

Each day will be a half day for students and a full day for staff. And although schools missed four days total, September 11-14, a request to waive the fourth day was approved.

For Richland One employees, the district will give information about their makeup days.

Richland One was just one of about two dozen South Carolina counties ordered by the state to close its schools in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

Related: List: Many SC schools remain closed due to Hurricane Florence

© 2018 WLTX