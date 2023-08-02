Senior citizens in Richland One can attend most athletic events for free. Here's how.

The free Golden Activities Pass provides free admission to all district-sponsored athletics events except Sportsarama and playoff games.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — If you're 60 or older and live in Richland School District One, you can attend district-sponsored athletics for free with a complimentary pass available to you.

Senior citizens age 60 and older who live within the Richland One attendance zone are eligible to receive a complimentary Golden Activities Pass to attend athletics events.

The pass provides free admittance to all district-sponsored athletics events except Sportsarama and playoff games.

To get your Golden Activities Pass, stop by Richland One’s Office of Communications, which is located on the second floor of the Stevenson Administration Building at 1616 Richland Street between 10 a.m. – noon and 2 – 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You'll need your driver’s license or a South Carolina Identification Card as proof of residence within Richland One.

The pass is only valid for the person whose name is listed on the identification.