Richland One hiring food service employees, flexible schedules offered

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland One’s Office of Nutrition Services is hiring cashiers, food service operators and truck drivers to prepare, cook, serve and transport meals to students.

Officials say Nutrition Services employees enjoy competitive salaries, flexible schedules and professional development opportunities. Nutrition Services Director Tracy Dixon said the positions would be a great fit for parents with young children, retirees and applicants seeking part-time employment.

“We have part-time and full-time positions available. Our food service employees work nine months out of the year and they get district holidays off, including spring and winter breaks. They don’t have to work weekends and they get their summers off as well,” Dixon said. “But above all, we want people with great customer service skills to join our team.”

Richland One also offers on-the-job training and cross-training so that employees can expand their skills.